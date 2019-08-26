Apple strikes deal for its Health Records to work with Allscripts’ large electronic health record platform

Even though Apple’s Health team is reportedly dealing with some internal conflict and departures, the company is still making progress in the area as it has created a new partnership with major electronic health records (EHR) vendor Allscripts. The deal will allow Apple’s Health Records software to interface with Allscripts’ platform and devices.

Reported by Healthcare Dive, the deal will let Apple users view their healthcare data that comes from Allscripts in one place in the iOS Health app even if it comes from multiple healthcare providers.

To start, Allscripts has tested out the integration with Apple’s Health Records with “Sharp HealthCare in California, Blessing Health in Illinois and Sarasota Memorial Health Care in Florida, along with several large physician groups.”

Notably, Allscripts has 5,100 clients and is one of the biggest EHR vendors in the US. Making this partnership happen is important progress for Apple as it looks to simplify how patients access their health data. Just about a year ago, Apple highlighted that 80 health systems were supporting its Health Records platform. But Apple being able to integrate with EHRs that originate from Allscripts’ devices makes the move for health systems to support Apple’s platform that much easier.

Allscripts CEO, Paul Black touted the deal with Apple as a positive move to encourage patients to be more involved in their health care.

“With Health Records on iPhone, patients can become more active members of their own care team,” said Allscripts CEO Paul Black in a statement. “Health Records on iPhone empowers individuals to direct how their own health data is stored and used.”

Last month we also learned that Apple is testing out an API to integrate data for patient healthcare claims into the Health app. Meanwhile, earlier this year Apple partnered with the US Department of Veterans to offer digital health records on iPhone.

Check out 9to5Mac on YouTube for more Apple news: