Pastebot clipboard manager for macOS now works with Dark Mode

The powerful copy-and-paste tool Pastebot has today been updated to version 2.3, adding support for Dark Mode integration with macOS Mojave. Pastebot is a fully featured clipboard manager for macOS aimed at improving your productivity.

With Dark Mode support, Pastebot will now adhere to your macOS system setting for your appearance. This means that if you have Dark Mode enabled, Pastebot will feature a slick black/gray design, and vice versa for light mode.

For those unfamiliar, Pastebot is a powerful utility for macOS from the creators of Tweetbot that lets you easily view your clipboard history. This means you can see “everything you copy so that you can quickly recall them in the future.”

Other features of Pastebot include iCloud Sync, a Quick Paste Menu, filters, Universal Clipboard support, and much more.

If copy & paste is a part of your workflow, Pastebot is an indispensible tool to improve your productivity. Quickly recall clippings that you have copied before and apply powerful text filters to format before pasting. You can even queue up multiple copies to paste in sequence. Pastebot is always running, and only a keyboard shortcut away to command copy & paste.

Pastebot is available from the Tapbots website, or from the Mac App Store.

