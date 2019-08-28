Stacktrace Podcast 051: “The buzzword episode”

Stacktrace turns into the Accidental Web and Hardware Podcast, as John and Rambo go on a deep dive into search algorithms, server-less cloud functions, Raspberry Pi and Arduino hardware hacking. Also, what’s up with the iOS 13.1 beta being released before 13.0 is out?

