Stacktrace Podcast 051: “The buzzword episode”

- Aug. 28th 2019 10:00 am PT

Stacktrace turns into the Accidental Web and Hardware Podcast, as John and Rambo go on a deep dive into search algorithms, server-less cloud functions, Raspberry Pi and Arduino hardware hacking. Also, what’s up with the iOS 13.1 beta being released before 13.0 is out?

Hosts:

Links

