Twitterrific updates for iOS and macOS bring new themes, support for quoted tweets with images, more
Developer Iconfactory is out with the latest releases of Twitterrific for iOS and macOS. The updated versions include new themes, support for viewing full images, quoted tweets with images, and more.
Iconfactory announced the updates in a blog post. Headlining the updates are new themes for both the macOS and iOS versions and macOS now has support for quoted tweets with images and viewing full images.
Twitterrific 5.4 for macOS has been released with support for viewing full images right in your timeline, Twitter’s new quoted tweets with images, a bunch of great new themes and app icons and more! On the iOS side, Twitterrific moves to version 6.0.5 and gets a cool new theme, Trogon, plus speed improvements and important fixes for some nasty bugs.
The updates also unify Twitterrific’s themes between the macOS and iOS.
With these releases we have unified our themes across platforms which means you now have all of the same options on the desktop as you’ve been enjoying on iOS. If you’re feeling especially adventurous, you can even make your own theme files, drop them in Twitterrific’s iCloud Drive folder, and use them on every device.
Twitterrific for iOS is a free download from the App Store with in-app purchases starting at $1/month. Twitterrific for macOS costs $8.
Full release notes:
Twitterrific 5.4 (macOS)
August 2019
NEW FEATURES
- View full images right in your timeline!
- Tweets with images display the thumbnail at the photo’s native aspect ratio
- Tweets with 2+ images use adjusted aspect ratios to minimize screen real estate
- Support for Twitter’s new quoted tweets with media:
- When quoting another tweet, you can attach photos, a video, or an animated GIF
- The timeline displays both the media you attached and your quoted tweet
- New themes and app icons!
- Three light themes: Swan, Dove, Akikiki
- Six dark themes: Raven, Puffin, Falcon, Parakeet, Blackbird, Trogon
- Three playful new app icons: Flamingo, Pinkachu, Dove
- Fixerrific Safari Extension:
- Cleans up and simplifies twitter.com
- Useful for those sad occasions when you must use the website
- Enable in Safari’s Extensions preference panel
IMPROVEMENTS
- Added options to turn retweets on or off to the profile view’s action menu
- Media popups are now larger and optimized for improved presentation
- Reduced memory usage by more aggressively purging the image cache
- Added a High Contrast Text presentation option in Appearance Prefs
- Replies to a tweet are now sorted by date instead of by engagement
- Timelines never refresh if the “Automatically Refresh Timelines” setting is off
- Added a “More” button to the muffle panel for bulk operations such as deleting them all, activating them all, deactivating them all, and more
- Added image previews for apps.apple.com links
- Improved scrolling performance
BUG FIXES
- Fixed a bug that caused newly muffled tweets to appear blank
- Fixed several issues that caused crashes when clearing the cache
- Trends are now correctly sorted by popularity
OTHER
- Removed support for Tweet Marker (service was discontinued)
- Upgrading from a prior version may result in previously read messages and tweets being marked as unread
- Custom themes can be added to the Twitterrific iCloud Drive folder and shared with Twitterrific for iOS
Twitterrific 6.0.5 (iOS)
August 2019
NEW FEATURES
- Added a bright, fun app icon: Flamingo
- Added a dark theme with red accents: Trogon
IMPROVEMENTS
- Quickly muffle retweets from a specific user via the Muffle menu on a tweet
- Reduced memory usage by more aggressively purging the image cache
BUG FIXES
- Subscriptions no longer appear to be lapsed between each renewal cycle
- Fixed several crashes and problems when finishing background processing
- Video thumbnails no longer load and autoplay even if thumbnails were disabled
- Fixed a crash when inserting a draft or user into a tweet
- Fixed a typo on the prompt asking for location permission
OTHER
- iCloud Drive theme folders were renamed from Day/Night to Light/Dark
- The app icon formerly known as Flamingo was renamed to Pinkachu
