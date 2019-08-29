Twitterrific updates for iOS and macOS bring new themes, support for quoted tweets with images, more

Developer Iconfactory is out with the latest releases of Twitterrific for iOS and macOS. The updated versions include new themes, support for viewing full images, quoted tweets with images, and more.

Iconfactory announced the updates in a blog post. Headlining the updates are new themes for both the macOS and iOS versions and macOS now has support for quoted tweets with images and viewing full images.

Twitterrific 5.4 for macOS has been released with support for viewing full images right in your timeline, Twitter’s new quoted tweets with images, a bunch of great new themes and app icons and more! On the iOS side, Twitterrific moves to version 6.0.5 and gets a cool new theme, Trogon, plus speed improvements and important fixes for some nasty bugs.

The updates also unify Twitterrific’s themes between the macOS and iOS.

With these releases we have unified our themes across platforms which means you now have all of the same options on the desktop as you’ve been enjoying on iOS. If you’re feeling especially adventurous, you can even make your own theme files, drop them in Twitterrific’s iCloud Drive folder, and use them on every device.

Twitterrific for iOS is a free download from the App Store with in-app purchases starting at $1/month. Twitterrific for macOS costs $8.

Full release notes:

Twitterrific 5.4 (macOS)

NEW FEATURES View full images right in your timeline! Tweets with images display the thumbnail at the photo’s native aspect ratio Tweets with 2+ images use adjusted aspect ratios to minimize screen real estate

Support for Twitter’s new quoted tweets with media: When quoting another tweet, you can attach photos, a video, or an animated GIF The timeline displays both the media you attached and your quoted tweet

New themes and app icons! Three light themes: Swan, Dove, Akikiki Six dark themes: Raven, Puffin, Falcon, Parakeet, Blackbird, Trogon Three playful new app icons: Flamingo, Pinkachu, Dove

Fixerrific Safari Extension: Cleans up and simplifies twitter.com Useful for those sad occasions when you must use the website Enable in Safari’s Extensions preference panel

IMPROVEMENTS Added options to turn retweets on or off to the profile view’s action menu

Media popups are now larger and optimized for improved presentation

Reduced memory usage by more aggressively purging the image cache

Added a High Contrast Text presentation option in Appearance Prefs

Replies to a tweet are now sorted by date instead of by engagement

Timelines never refresh if the “Automatically Refresh Timelines” setting is off

Added a “More” button to the muffle panel for bulk operations such as deleting them all, activating them all, deactivating them all, and more

Added image previews for apps.apple.com links

Improved scrolling performance BUG FIXES Fixed a bug that caused newly muffled tweets to appear blank

Fixed several issues that caused crashes when clearing the cache

Trends are now correctly sorted by popularity OTHER Removed support for Tweet Marker (service was discontinued)

Upgrading from a prior version may result in previously read messages and tweets being marked as unread

Custom themes can be added to the Twitterrific iCloud Drive folder and shared with Twitterrific for iOS Twitterrific 6.0.5 (iOS) NEW FEATURES Added a bright, fun app icon: Flamingo

Added a dark theme with red accents: Trogon IMPROVEMENTS Quickly muffle retweets from a specific user via the Muffle menu on a tweet

Reduced memory usage by more aggressively purging the image cache BUG FIXES Subscriptions no longer appear to be lapsed between each renewal cycle

Fixed several crashes and problems when finishing background processing

Video thumbnails no longer load and autoplay even if thumbnails were disabled

Fixed a crash when inserting a draft or user into a tweet

Fixed a typo on the prompt asking for location permission OTHER iCloud Drive theme folders were renamed from Day/Night to Light/Dark

The app icon formerly known as Flamingo was renamed to Pinkachu

