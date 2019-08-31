Hands-on: LAUT IMPKT Case for AirPods + exclusive 15% off [Video]

Looking for a way to protect your AirPods and charging case without giving up features like wireless charging and easy access to your earbuds? Check out our hands-on with the CAPSULE IMPKT for AirPods to get a closer look at this ultra-durable and functional AirPods case and get 15% for a limited time with code 9to5mac.

As you’ll see in our hands-on video below, LAUT’s CAPSULE IMPKT for AirPods offers rugged protection while keeping functionality like wireless charging and the flick-open lid.

It’s made up of two materials to offer the best protection. A soft thermoplastic polyurethane around the outside dissipates the shock from drops away from your AirPods. LAUT’s IMPKT technology makes that happen with a system of internal grooves. Hard center panels offer another layer of defense.

This ultra-durable design gives users peace of mind with drop-tested protection up to 13 feet (4m).

Along with the rugged protection, LAUT made sure to design the IMPKT case with support for wirelessly charging your AirPods. There’s even a cutout on the front so you can check the charging status with the LED on the outside of the AirPods case.

For wired charging, the IMPKT case features a generous cutout so any Lightning cable should fit whether it’s from a third-party or Apple. Another great aspect of the IMPKT case is that it retains the AirPods case’s hinge mechanism for quick-draw access.

The CAPSULE IMPKT case includes a heavy-duty carabiner making it easy to attach AirPods to your bag, purse, pants, and more for easy access. It comes in five colors including Slate, Blood Orange, Marine, Moss, and Blackcurrant (Marine shown in our hands-on).

The CAPSULE IMPKT is compatible with both the first- and second-generation AirPods (and the standard and wireless charging cases).

You can pick up the CAPSULE IMPKT for AirPods case in any of the five available colors at 15% off for a limited time with promo code 9to5mac:

LAUT CAPSULE IMPKT for AirPods — $25.50 (Reg. $29.99)