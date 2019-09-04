Stacktrace Podcast 052: “Apple Cardboard”

It’s once again time for John and Rambo to face off in an epic game of Apple Keynote Poker — this time speculating about what Apple might announce at next week’s September Event. Also, Apple AR hardware, more evidence of an “Apple Tag” device, and Apple Watch sleep tracking.

Sponsored by Withings: Get up to 40% off Withings activity & sleep watches, body composition smart scales, advances sleep tracking and health monitors.

http://traffic.libsyn.com/stacktrace/bBFerItjTe_StacktraceEp52.mp3

Links