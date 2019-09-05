9to5Mac Happy Hour 241: Apple event predictions, iPhone 11 hype, Apple Watch sleep tracking

Apple’s major September event is officially announced! Does the colorful event invitation have a hidden meaning? Zac and Benjamin also talk upcoming Apple’s Tile tracker competitor and rumors about Apple’s AR/VR headset plans, the possibility of a new Apple TV upgrade, Gui Rambo’s major sleep tracking Apple Watch scoop, and much more!
9to5Mac Happy Hour is available on Apple Podcasts, Stitcher, TuneIn, Google Play, or through our dedicated RSS feed for Overcast and other podcast players.
Sponsored by Withings: Get up to 40% off Withings activity & sleep watches, body composition smart scales, advances sleep tracking and health monitors.
Sponsored by MyWallSt: Listeners can access the entire MyWallSt app for free for 30 days instead of the normal 7 days to get access to market-beating stock picks and expert guidance.
Stories we discuss in this episode:
- Apple announces expected iPhone 11 event for September 10: ‘By innovation only’
- September Apple event invite incites speculation
- 9to5Mac – Apple News & Mac Rumors Breaking All Day
- ‘Apple Glasses’ explained and how iPhone-connected item trackers will work
- Apple Watch sleep tracking revealed: sleep quality, battery, more
- Sleep Cycle debuts Apple Watch app with snore prevention, silent alarm
- Apple Watch partner Hermès listing ‘Series 5’ bands, but may be mistake
- Have an old Apple Watch? Here’s how to use it for sleep tracking
- Garmin vívofit jr 2, Kids Fitness/Activity Tracker, 1-Year Battery Life, Adjustable Band, Disney Princess, Pink: Cell Phones & Accessories
- 20AWG USB-C Type C to USB C Cable 5V 3A Charging Fast Charger USB 2.0 Data Lead
- Monoprice Essentials USB Type C to Type C 2.0 Cable – 480Mbps, 5A, 26AWG, Black, 4m (13.1 ft)
- Raising $1,300 to donate to the Jackson County Animal Shelter in Mississippi
- Subscribe, Rate, and Review 9to5Mac Happy Hour!
Follow Zac:
Follow Benjamin:
Follow 9to5Mac:
Listen & Subscribe:
Share your thoughts!
Drop us a line at happyhour@9to5mac.com. You can also rate us in Apple Podcasts or recommend us in Overcast to help more people discover the show!