Thursday’s best deals include a Sony CarPlay Receiver at $300, iPad Air is up to $55 off at Amazon, and Apple’s 27-inch Retina 5K iMac gets a $500 price cut. Hit the jump for all that more in the lastest 9to5Toys Lunch Break.

Bring a Sony CarPlay Receiver to your ride

Best Buy offers the Sony XAV-AX3000 7-inch CarPlay + Android Auto Receiver for $300. Typically selling for $400, today’s price cut is $30 less than our previous mention and is the best we’ve tracked overall. Sony’s CarPlay and Android Auto experience is centered around a 7-inch screen. This gives you plenty of room for keeping an eye on where to turn next, picking another driving playlist and more.

iPad Air gets up to $55 discount

Amazon is taking over $55 off various iPad Air models with cellular connectivity. Today’s deal is slightly better than our previous mention and the best we’ve tracked to date. Wi-Fi models are still being discounted by $50 in most instances. Deals start at $469. Apple’s latest iPad Air features a 10.5-inch Retina display with True Tone, an A12 Bionic chip, and Touch ID support. Cameras include both 8 and 7MP options with up to 10 hours of battery life, and Apple Pencil support rounding out the list of notable specs. Make the most of your savings today and grab a JETech case for your iPad Air. Various styles start at $10.

Take $500 off Apple’s 27-inch Retina 5K iMac

B&H offers Apple’s previous-generation 27-inch Retina 5K iMac 3.4GHz/8GB/1TB for $1,299. That’s a $500 savings off the original price, along with an extra $100 off from our previous mention. Apple’s iMac is a great all-in-one solution for those wanting a powerful desktop with a gorgeous built-in display. With the 2017 iMac 5K you’ll get two Thunderbolt 3 ports, a quad-core processor, and more, making it a capable machine for any task.

