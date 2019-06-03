Apple announces macOS Catalina: Music, Podcasts, TV app, Sidecar, Find My, Voice Control

Apple has just announced the latest version of its desktop operating system, macOS Catalina.

macOS 10.15 Catalina brings the death of iTunes and brand new Music, Podcasts and a TV app. iOS device sync has moved to the Finder.

Try Amazon Prime 30-Day Free Trial

Podcasts features machine-learning powered search, by finding text that was spoken in the podcast.

The new TV app looks a lot like the TV app from iOS. Compatible content playback includes 4K HDR and Atmos content.

Apple is also allowing users to use their iPad as a second display for their Mac. They are branding this feature as ‘Sidecar’.

Apple is adding a new accessibility feature called ‘Voice Control’ to macOS and iOS that lets users control the entire OS by speaking commands. You can edit text, open apps and files, scroll around the interface, select items, share photos and much more. Apple uses on-device processing to offer the rich navigation and dictation features.

Apple is also launching a new app called ‘Find My’ which combines Find My iPhone with Find my Friends. It also converts all your Apple devices into Bluetooth beacons. This means it is now possible to find offline devices based on proximity from anyone in the world.

Macs with T2 chips now feature Activation Lock for additional security. The new Photos and Reminders redesign are also available on the Mac.

Screen Time is also coming to the Mac, so users can combine their activity graphs and screen limits across every Apple device.

Apple is also bringing its UIKit on the Mac framework to allow developers to bring iPad apps onto the Mac very rapidly; the Marzipan project has been formally named ‘Catalyst’. Apple says the app experience should be significantly improved than what was seen in the Voice Memos, News, Home and Stocks app introduced in Mojave.

Twitter will be using Catalyst to bring an official Twitter client back to the Mac. Apple invited Atlassian to demo a new JIRA bug reporting client for macOS, by porting their iPad experience.

macOS Catalina will be available as a free software update this fall.