Apple’s iPhone 11 event is just around the corner, and we rounded up all of the announcements we expect to see right here. With announcements ranging from the iPhone 11 to Apple’s Tile competitor, what are you most excited to see?

At Apple’s event, we expect the primary announcements to be the iPhone 11 and iPhone 11 Pro. There will also likely be new Apple Watch models, new software features, an update on Services, and more.

Personally, I’m very intrigued by Apple’s Tile-like item tracker. The idea of a Tile has always been intriguing to me, but I’ve never actually moved fully into the ecosystem. Apple has a chance to perfect the item tracking device with a focus on security, design, and integration with iOS.

Some of the features we have reported also sound very intriguing, such as the ability to receive a notification if you get too far from one of the trackers. This means no more leaving your wallet sitting on the table at the restaurant:

This new product will be a tag that can be attached to any item – similar to other products like Tile. The tag will be paired to a user’s iCloud account by proximity to an iPhone, like AirPods. Users will be able to receive notifications when their device gets too far away from the tag, preventing them from forgetting the item the tag is attached to. Certain locations can be added to a list of ignored locations, so that the item can be left at those locations without the user being notified.

Which of Apple’s expected announcements at the iPhone 11 event are you most excited to see? Let us know in the poll below and down in the comments!

