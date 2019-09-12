The iPhone 11 and iPhone 11 Pro will go up for pre-order tomorrow morning after first being unveiled on Tuesday at Steve Jobs Theater. With new cameras and colors highlighting the changes, what do you plan on ordering?

For the release of the iPhone 11 and iPhone 11 Pro, Apple is switching up its pre-order strategy. Instead of hitting the Apple Online Store at 12 a.m. PT/3 a.m. ET, Apple is kicking things off at 5 a.m. PT/8 a.m. ET.

You’ll still be able to pre-order through Apple’s website or from many carriers around the world. You can learn more about iPhone 11 carrier financing prices in our full roundup right here. You can also learn more in our full iPhone 11 pre-order hub here.

The iPhone 11 with 64GB of storage starts at $699 and increases to $749 for 128GB. You can max it out with 256GB of storage for $799. The iPhone 11 is available in six colors, including white, black, green, yellow, purple, and (PRODUCT)RED.

Meanwhile, the iPhone 11 Pro starts at $999 for 64GB of storage, with the 256GB model coming in at $1,149. You can upgrade to 512GB for $1,349. Last but not least is the iPhone 11 Pro Max, which starts at $1,099 for 64GB, $1,249 for 256GB, and $1,449 for 512GB.

The iPhone 11 Pro and iPhone 11 Pro Max are available in four colors: space gray, silver, gold, and an all-new midnight green. Keep in mind, the iPhone 11 Pro also features a new matte design on the back, rather than the glossy finish of the iPhone XS.

If you’re wondering about Apple Watch Series 5 pre-orders, this are already open – and have been since Tuesday. You can pre-order now on Apple’s website.

Personally, I plan to pre-order the iPhone 11 Pro Max in midnight green with 256GB of storage. I’m upgrading from the iPhone XS Max, and over the past year, I’ve grown to really accustomed to the 6.5-inch display, and I couldn’t see myself switching to the iPhone 11 or iPhone 11 Pro.

What about you? What do you plan on ordering tonight? Let us know in the poll below and down in the comments below

