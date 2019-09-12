$179 Sonos One SL speaker and $399 Sonos Port, both with AirPlay 2 now shipping

After announcing three products including its first portable speaker with Bluetooth last week, the Sonos Move, the new Sonos One SL speaker and Sonos Port that offer AirPlay 2 are now shipping to customers with free 2-day shipping. Read on for all the details of these latest offerings.

The headline news last week was the unveiling of the Sonos Move, the company’s first portable speaker that looks like a really sharp product. We’ll be bringing you a full review of that before long, so stay tuned. The Sonos Move is available for preordering now and will be shipping to the first customers on September 24th.

Ahead of that release, the new Sonos One SL and Sonos Port products are shipping today. Sonos is even offering free 2-day shipping.

Sonos One SL

The Sonos One SL arrives as a replacement to the Sonos Play:1. It shares the same design as the Sonos One with a cleaner aesthetic and touch controls on top but leaves out the built-in microphones. A nice upgrade for Apple users, the One SL offers AirPlay 2 support.

Here’s how Sonos describes the new speaker:

Further reinforcing Sonos’ commitment to choice, One SL delivers rich, room-filling sound like Sonos One, without built-in microphones. A smart speaker without integrated voice assistants, One SL is a full member of the Sonos sound system to listen to more than 100 streaming services controlled with the Sonos App, Apple AirPlay2, music service apps and more.

The Sonos One SL is available now with free 2-day shipping. It’s priced at $179.

Sonos Port

Also shipping today is the Sonos Port, the successor to the Sonos Connect. Sonos Port offers the ability to use your existing powered stereo or receiver with the Sonos ecosystem. It includes audio in and audio out RCA ports, digital audio out port, two Ethernet ports, a 12V trigger to automatically turn on your stereo or receiver in a compact black design that mirrors the aesthetic of the Sonos Amp.

Sonos Port is an easy way to bring AirPlay 2 to your traditional audio setup with a more affordable price point of $399 than the Sonos Amp that goes for $599. Sonos Port is available now with free 2-day shipping.

