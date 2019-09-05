Sonos unveils Move, its first Bluetooth speaker with AirPlay 2, 10-hour battery, more

After images and details leaked about Sonos’ first portable speaker with Bluetooth last month, Sonos ‘Move’ has been officially unveiled and made available for preorder. Move comes with Bluetooth, Wi-Fi, and AirPlay 2 support along with a 10-hour battery and durable design. Alongside the Sonos Move, the company has also launched the Sonos One SL speaker and Sonos Port, a successor to the Sonos Connect.

Sonos announced the news in a press release today after holding a media event in NYC last week. The headlining product is the company’s first portable Bluetooth speaker, the Sonos Move.

Today, Sonos (Nasdaq: SONO) introduced Sonos Move, a product that marks the company’s first step outside the home. Building on years of innovation in home audio to unlock the potential for great sound anywhere, Move is a powerful, versatile smart speaker that sounds incredible indoors, outdoors, and on the go.

Sonos Move is larger than many portable speakers and is designed more to be moved in, around, and outside your home rather than to be taken on the go. It measures in at 10-inches tall and weighs a solid six pounds. As noted by The Verge, it’s notably larger than the Sonos One and puts out more volume than its smaller non-portable sibling.

Image via The Verge

Sonos Move features an IP56 dust and water-resistance rating and the company says it can “withstand falls, bumps, rain and moisture, dust and dirt, UV and extreme temperatures.”

The speaker comes with a slim charging base that fills up the 10-hour rated battery for wireless playback. It can also be charged up via USB-C when away from the included charging base. Sonos Move is said to seamlessly switch between using your home’s Wi-Fi network and Bluetooth 4.2. A press of a button on the back of the speaker will remember the last device connected over Bluetooth.

Like the rest of the Sonos lineup, the Move features the company’s Trueplay tuning technology. However, Sonos has introduced an automatic Trueplay experience to offer the best sound for Move wherever you’re using it.

For voice commands, Alexa and Google Assistant support is built-in, while AirPlay 2 functionality means Apple users can control music with Siri and more.

Sonos Move comes just in the black colorway and is available for preorder now priced at $399 and will be shipping on September 24th.

Sonos Port

Sonos also announced a replacement for its Sonos Connect product. Sonos Port offers the ability to use your existing powered stereo or receiver with the Sonos ecosystem. It includes audio in and audio out RCA ports, digital audio out port, two Ethernet ports, a 12V trigger to automatically turn on your stereo or receiver in a compact black design that mirrors the aesthetic of the Sonos Amp.

Sonos Port is an easy way to bring AirPlay 2 to your traditional audio setup and comes in at a more affordable price point of $399 than the Sonos Amp that goes for $599. Sonos Port is available now for preorder and will be shipping on September 12th.

Sonos One SL

The new Sonos One SL arrives as a replacement to the Sonos Play:1. As the name suggests it shares the same design as the Sonos One with a cleaner aesthetic and touch controls on top but leaves out the built-in microphones.

Further reinforcing Sonos’ commitment to choice, One SL delivers rich, room-filling sound like Sonos One, without built-in microphones. A smart speaker without integrated voice assistants, One SL is a full member of the Sonos sound system to listen to more than 100 streaming services controlled with the Sonos App, Apple AirPlay2, music service apps and more.

The Sonos One SL is available now for preorder at $179 and begins arriving to customers on September 12th.

