The iPhone 11 and iPhone 11 Pro officially went up for pre-order yesterday ahead of their September 20th launch day. Over the last 24 hours, supply of certain iPhone models has started to dwindle, but plenty of options still remain for day one delivery.

The iPhone 11 Pro is far more supply constrained than the iPhone 11, but even here we’ve still got options for a September 20th delivery. As of this article, here’s how iPhone 11 Pro availability breaks down:

iPhone 11 Pro

Midnight Green

64GB – October 7th – October 14th

256GB – October 7th – October 14th

512GB – October 7th – October 14th

Silver

64GB – October 7th – October 14th

256GB – October 7th – October 14th

512GB – October 7th – October 14th

Space Gray

64GB – October 7th – October 14th

256GB – October 7th – October 14th

512GB – October 7th – October 14th

Gold

64GB – September 20th

256GB – September 30th – October 2nd

512GB – September 30th – October 2nd

iPhone 11 Pro Max

Midnight Green

64GB – September 20th

256GB – October 7th – October 14th

512GB – October 2nd – October 7th

Silver

64GB – September 20th

256GB – October 7th – October 14th

512GB – October 7th – October 14th

Space Gray

64GB – September 30th – October 2nd

256GB – October 7th – October 14th

512GB – October 7th – October 14th

Gold

64GB – September 30th – October 2nd

256GB – October 2nd – October 7th

512GB – September 20th

Meanwhile, the iPhone 11 is still widely available for launch day delivery. Green and purple are pushed back in all capacities, but for the other four colors, plenty of day one options remain:

iPhone 11

White

64GB – September 20th

128GB – September 20th

256GB – September 20th

Black

64GB – September 20th

128GB – September 20th

256GB – September 20th

Green

64GB – September 30th – October 2nd

128GB – September 30th – October 2nd

256GB – September 30th – October 2nd

Yellow

64GB – September 20th

128GB – September 20th

256GB – October 2nd – October 7th

Purple

64GB – September 30th – October 2nd

128GB – September 30th – October 2nd

256GB – September 30th – October 2nd

(PRODUCT)RED

64GB – September 20th

128GB – September 20th

256GB – September 20th

In the past, launch day availability for new iPhone models would start to wane almost instantly, but that’s no longer the case. Last year, iPhone XR shipping times held steady well past the initial 24 hours.

Of course, this doesn’t mean the iPhone 11 and iPhone 11 Pro aren’t selling well – it could just be that Apple has more plentiful stock this year as it has perfected the supply chain process around these devices.

Meanwhile, those who have already pre-ordered their iPhone 11 and iPhone 11 Pro are starting to see their order status shift to “preparing to ship.” Did you pre-order an iPhone 11 or iPhone 11 Pro? Let us know down in the comments.

