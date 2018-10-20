iPhone XR still widely available for launch day delivery, but analysts aren’t worried

The iPhone XR officially went up for pre-order yesterday morning, with the first orders slated to arrive to buyers next Friday, October 26th. Over 24 hours later, iPhone XR shipping times are holding steady through Apple’s Online Store – except for certain T-Mobile models.

Sylvania HomeKit Light Strip

As of this writing, every color and storage capacity for the iPhone XR remains available for launch day delivery on AT&T, Verizon, and Sprint. This means that if you order today, you’ll still receive your device on Friday, October 26th.

As for T-Mobile customers, you’ll have to be a bit more flexible in your expectations. As of now, the blue, PRODUCT(RED), and coral models in 64GB, 128GB, and 256GB are delayed until November 5th through November 12th.

Additionally, the yellow T-Mobile iPhone XR shipping has slipped to November 15th through November 12th in 64GB and 256GB, while the 128GB model is pushed back a week further to November 12th through November 19th.

Some of these models, however, do show in-store pickup availability for launch day, October 26th – so that might be your best bet if you’d like to get a T-Mobile iPhone XR on launch day.

The reason T-Mobile iPhone XR shipping times are slipping faster than other carriers is likely due to the fact that you can purchase the T-Mobile through Apple’s website without providing carrier info. Meanwhile, AT&T, Sprint, and Verizon all require authentication before purchase.

It’s easy to assume that the extended launch day availability of the iPhone XR means slower sales for the device, and that’s entirely possible. Gene Munster notes, however, he “remains optimistic that the XR will be the top-selling iPhone over the next 12-months, given it represents the greatest value.”

Munster adds that by comparison, the iPhone XS was delayed 3-4 weeks at this point, while the iPhone X was out 5-6 weeks:

By comparison, in September, the iPhone Xs and Xs Max had lead times as long as 3-4 weeks, and last year’s (Oct 2017) iPhone X had lead times of 5-6 weeks. Drawing insights from lead times is not a science, given we don’t know how many phones Apple is able to produce. That said, over the years (dating back to the iPod), longer lead times have historically been an indicator of healthy demand and shorter lead times softer demand.

Did you pre-order an iPhone XR? If so, which model did you choose? Let us know down in the comments!

More iPhone XR news:

Subscribe to 9to5Mac on YouTube for more Apple news: