iPhone 11 and iPhone 11 Pro now available to order, starting at $699

The iPhone 11, iPhone 11 Pro and iPhone 11 Pro Max are now available to order on Apple.com and at most carrier partners. Whilst stocks last, the first preorders are due to deliver on September 20.

The 6.1-inch iPhone 11 starts at $699, 5.8-inch iPhone 11 Pro for $999, and 6.5-inch iPhone 11 Pro Max for $1099. Each model comes with 64 GB as the base storage option, with 256 GB and 512 GB capacities upgrade options available.

The iPhone 11 builds on the iPhone XR with even more battery life, a dual camera system (normal and ultra-wide), upgraded 12-megapixel front camera, faster performance, increased durability and water-resistance, and a new line of color choices. The iPhone 11 comes in paler shades than the XR’s bold approach, available in black, white, purple, yellow, green and PRODUCT(RED).

Apple also surprised us with a new lower price for the iPhone: $699. This is $50 less than what the iPhone XR sold for this time last year. However, the iPhone XR remains in the lineup and is now even cheaper — at just $599.

Read our comparison for how to run down the differences between the iPhone XR and the new iPhone 11. Remember, all new iPhone purchases qualify the family to a free year of Apple TV+.

The new high-end phones are the iPhone 11 Pro and the iPhone 11 Pro Max, natural successors to the iPhone XS and iPhone XS Max. They feature upgraded OLED displays with wider range of contrast, the same A13 chip and 12-megapixel front camera as the iPhone 11, increased shatter resistance and durability, rated for 4 meter water-resistance for 30 minutes, and feature the new triple-camera system.

The rear cameras house the wide and ultra-wide lenses found in the iPhone 11. However, it also includes the 2x telephoto lens for close-up shots. The wide and telephoto lenses are upgraded compared to what was featured in the iPhone XS. The phone can process image data from all three lenses simultaneously, allowing recording from multiple cameras at the same time. 4K video recording has been upgraded with extended dynamic range for additional low-light performance, and improved image stabilization.

Both the iPhone 11 and iPhone 11 Pro support a new Night Mode which improves low-light photography significantly, as seen in this real-world example. Later in the year, the phones will also support a new feature called Deep Fusion. Deep Fusion combines image data from all lenses and uses machine learning to generate an image with more detail and less noise than would otherwise be possible.

All the phones this year also boast improved battery life times, exceeding the iPhone XR battery life record. The iPhone 11 can get an extra hour compared to the iPhone XR, the iPhone 11 Pro is rated for four additional hours than last year’s iPhone XS, and the Max can supposedly last for up to 5 more hours than last year’s iPhone XS Max.

The iPhone 11 Pro starts at $999, and the iPhone 11 Pro Max starts at $1099. The familiar silver, space gray and gold colors are tweaked with a new matte glass finish — and there’s a wholly new Midnight Green color option. You can order now in the Apple Store app or online.