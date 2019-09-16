Amazon selling carrier-locked iPhone 11 models, cellular Apple Watches unaffected

For the first time this year, Apple is offering its latest iPhones SIM-free and unlocked right away. Pre-orders are also open on Apple’s Amazon storefront but notably, those variants aren’t unlocked. But you can still pick up unlocked cellular Apple Watch Series 5 and 10.2-inch iPad models from Amazon as well as Apple’s latest accessories.

Apple recently updated its Amazon storefront to promote its newest devices announced during its September event. That includes the iPhone 11 lineup, Apple Watch Series 5, 10.2-inch iPad, refreshed accessories, and more.

Notably, as our sister-site 9to5Toys reported yesterday, Apple is even doing $50 off or more for various Apple Watch Series 5 GPS + Cellular models. Meanwhile, Apple’s Amazon storefront is taking $99 off the iPhone 11 Pro 64GB Smartphone in Midnight Green.

But there is a caveat with that iPhone 11 Pro deal and the rest of the iPhone 11 lineup sold through Apple’s official Amazon store, the only models available are locked to Simple Mobile/Tracfone. If you want to make sure you new iPhone can work with any carrier, your best bet will be to buy directly through Apple. If you’re planning to use your new iPhone 11 with multiple carriers or internationally, we also have a guide on checking the LTE bands for each variant.

Picking up any of the LTE Apple Watch Series 5 models through Amazon won’t include any restrictions like the iPhone 11 lineup and can be used with any carrier that supports the wearable.

The new 10.2-inch iPad is seeing a $30 discount for the 128GB while the 32GB version is selling for the regular $329 price. No restrictions on carrier use with cellular models there either.

Finally, Apple’s new accessories for iPhone 11, iPhone 11 Pro, Apple Watch Series 5, and more have landed at its Amazon store.

Check out 9to5Mac on YouTube for more Apple news: