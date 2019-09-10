iPhone 11 and iPhone 11 Pro will be available SIM-free and unlocked on day 1

Apple this year is making unlocked and SIM-free versions of the iPhone 11 and iPhone 11 Pro available on day one. This is a change of pace compared to past iPhone launches.

Generally, Apple launches new iPhones with carrier SIM cards pre-installed. From there, iPhones are launched SIM-free and unlocked several weeks later. This year, however, Apple is shifting its strategy.

When the iPhone 11 and iPhone 11 Pro go up for pre-order, you’ll be able to order with a carrier SIM pre-installed, via the iPhone Upgrade Program, or completely SIM-free and unlocked.

Nearly all iPhone models sold on apple.com and at the Apple Store are unlocked. This means they aren’t tied to a single carrier. The exception is when you buy an iPhone with AT&T Next. It will be tied — or locked — to AT&T. Your iPhone will be unlocked when you: Choose any carrier and select One-time payment.

Choose any carrier and select Apple iPhone Payments.

Choose any carrier and either join or upgrade with the Apple iPhone Upgrade Program.

Purchase a SIM-free model. This is like any other iPhone, just without a carrier nano-SIM card.

The iPhone 11 starts at $699 for 64GB of storage, while the iPhone 11 Pro starts at $999 for 64GB. The iPhone 11 Pro Max starts at $1099. Pre-orders will begin on September 13th at 5 a.m. PT, 8 a.m. ET. The new iPhones will arrive to customers and be available in Apple Stores on September 20th.

Do you plan on ordering the new iPhone 11 or iPhone 11 Pro? Let us know down in the comments.