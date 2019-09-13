Want to pick up the new iPhone 11, iPhone 11 Pro, or iPhone 11 Pro Max but want to make sure it will work with certain LTE bands and specific carriers? Follow along for how to check what LTE bands are used in the various models of the iPhone 11 lineup.

For the first time, Apple is offering SIM-free unlocked models for its iPhone 11 lineup from day one. But there are several different models (A2160, A2215, etc.) that are sold in different regions for each specific iPhone 11 device.

Read along below to make certain you’re getting the exact model you need.

How to check what LTE bands the iPhone 11 and iPhone 11 Pro have

Head to Apple’s LTE page for iPhone Double-check the LTE bands and carriers supported for each model On the tech specs page for the iPhone 11 you’re looking at you’ll find the model sold in your country

For example, the iPhone 11 Pro and iPhone 11 Pro Max sold in the US are A2160 and A2161 as shown here.

In China, the iPhone 11 Pro and iPhone 11 Pro models are A2217 and A2220.

Head to your country’s iPhone 11 tech specs page to see the specific regional model.

Further, here is a warning from Apple on the one scenario where US users won’t have an unlocked iPhone 11 or iPhone 11 Pro:

Nearly all iPhone models sold on apple.com and at the Apple Store are unlocked. This means they aren’t tied to a single carrier. The exception is when you buy an iPhone with AT&T Next. It will be tied — or locked — to AT&T. Your iPhone will be unlocked when you:

Choose any carrier and select One-time payment.

Choose any carrier and select Apple iPhone Payments.

Choose any carrier and either join or upgrade with the Apple iPhone Upgrade Program.

Purchase a SIM-free model. This is like any other iPhone, just without a carrier nano-SIM card.

