Whether you want to access Apple Music on a public device or listen to your library on a device without Apple’s Music or iTunes app, follow along for how to use the Apple Music web app.
Previously, Apple has given users a very basic Apple Music web experience, but now in a public beta, a full Apple Music web app offers a much better way to access your library on devices without the iTunes or Music app. Having a rich web app for Apple Music puts users right at home, even if they’re not on their primary device.
Without signing in, users can browse new music, Apple playlists, and listen to 30-second preview clips. Signing in offers users their full Apple Music library through the web.
Notably, on a Mac, the web app respects the system-wide Dark Mode setting.
How to use Apple Music on any device with the web app
- Open your browser
- Head to beta.music.apple.com
- Click Sign In in the top right corner to access your library
