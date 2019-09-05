Apple launches all-new Apple Music web app in public beta

Apple Music is making a big expansion today as Apple has launched an all-new web app for the streaming music platform. Through this new browser-based interface, Apple Music subscribers can stream from anywhere without having to use a platform-specific application.

Apple Music has generally offered a very basic web experience, but Apple is now taking things to the next level. If you’re an Apple Music subscriber, this new web interface should look very familiar.

Through Apple Music on the web, you can access all of the streaming service’s core functionality, including your library, search, radio, browse, and more. If you have the “Sync Library” setting enabled, you’ll be able to keep your library the same across Apple Music on all of your devices.

All Apple Music editorial content can also be found via the web app, including the “For You” selection and all other curated playlists and charts. The web app also reacts to your Dark Mode setting, which is a very nice touch. All in all, it looks very similar to the new Music app in macOS Catalina.

As TechCrunch notes, expanding Apple Music to the web makes it far more accessible for many people who aren’t able to install the iTunes or Apple Music apps. Furthermore, it helps Apple move away from supporting iTunes on Windows once the new Music app launches on the Mac this fall.

Of note, Beats Music was available on the web, but that experience was lost once the service transitioned to Apple Music branding.

The new Apple Music web version is available now as a public beta. You currently have to be an existing Apple Music subscriber to use the web app. In the future, Apple says new users will be able to sign up on the website.

You can try the new Apple Music web app at beta.music.apple.com

