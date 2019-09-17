Apple’s 2019 MacBook Pro is up to $399 off in today’s best deals along with markdowns on PNY storage from $6 and more. Hit the jump for all that and more in the latest 9to5Toys Lunch Break.

2019 MacBook Pro is discounted at Amazon

Amazon offers Apple’s 2019 MacBook Pro with 256GB worth of storage for $1,400. That’s as much as $399 off the regular going rate and a new Amazon all-time low. Apple’s latest release features a redesigned keyboard, the usual Retina display, Touch Bar and Touch ID features, along with Thunderbolt 3 connectivity and more. Check out our hands-on review for more.

It’s a great device for prosumer users looking to create content on-the-go, edit images, and handle tasks above the usual everyday activities. Be sure to make the most of today’s deal and pick up a USB-C hub, which will be great for connecting legacy devices. We recommend this model from AmazonBasics that delivers four USB-A ports for $17.

Load up on PNY storage from $6 at Amazon

Today only, Amazon has up to 40% off select PNY storage products. Deals start at under $6 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. Our top pick is the PNY 128GB microSD card for $16. It typically goes for around $25 and is at a new Amazon all-time low price. Ideal for transferring high-resolution content or adding storage to your Nintendo Switch, this card offers transfer speeds up to 100MB/s. Includes an SD card adapter with purchase. Check out the entire sale right here.

Prop up a MacBook or iPad with Twelve South’s ParcSlope Stand

Amazon is currently offering the Twelve South ParcSlope Stand for MacBook and iPad Pro in Silver for $40. Typically you’ll pay $60, today’s offer saves you 33%, comes within $2.50 of the Amazon all-time low and is tied with the second-best offer we’ve seen. ParcSlope elevates your MacBook to a more comfortable viewing angle and thanks to an open wedge design, it is said to increase airflow for added cooling benefits. iPad Pro owners will find this stand to be perfect for stepping up your note-taking or drawing setup. There’s also built-in cable management.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Blue Yeti X Review: Legendary sound with new features for creators [Video]

Xbox One X Gears 5 Bundle Unboxing: Limited edition kit for Gears fans [Video]

3Doodler Create+ Leather Edition Review: Stylish limited run 3D Pen [Video]