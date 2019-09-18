Mac mini deals return today along with some of the best prices we’ve seen on Beats Solo3 headphones and Elgato’s Thunderbolt 3 dock. You’ll find all the best deals and new gear below in the latest 9to5Toys Lunch Break.

Apple’s entry-level Mac mini returns to Amazon all-time low

Amazon offers Apple’s 2018 Mac mini 3.6GHz/8GB/128GB SSD for $699. That’s a $100 savings from the regular price at other retailers, along with a match of the Amazon historic low. Mac mini delivers expansive I/O in a compact design. That includes four Thunderbolt 3 ports, HDMI out, two USB 3.0 ports, and Gigabit Ethernet. Its sleek build and small footprint make it easy to hide out of sight for a minimalist setup.

I picked one up shortly after launch in 2018 and it’s been nothing short of a powerhouse for my required daily tasks. If you need more RAM, it’s easy enough to install if you follow our step-by-step instructions.

Beats Solo3 return to best of the year pricing at $130

Amazon has the Beats Solo3 Wireless On-Ear Headphones in Matte Black for $130. As a comparison, these headphones originally sold for $300 but have trended around $180. Today’s deal is $30 less than our previous mention and a return to pricing we saw on Prime Day 2019. If you’re looking for a new pair of headphones, go no further than Beats’ popular Solo3 wireless. With Apple’s built-in W1 chip, you can count on stellar 40-hour battery life and near-instant connectivity. Perfect long listening sessions thanks to built-in memory foam ear cups.

Add substantial I/O to your Mac

Is your Mac lacking a few ports? Pick up the Elgato Thunderbolt 3 Dock for $210 at Amazon today. You would’ve originally paid $300 for this dock before it settled to its regular going rate of $250 in recent months. Today’s deal is a new Amazon all-time low by $8. Elgato’s latest dock sports dual 4K display support, two Thunderbolt 3 ports, three USB 3.0 ports, and Gigabit Ethernet. That’s all wrapped in a sleek aluminum casing that matches any Apple setup.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Blue Yeti X Review: Legendary sound with new features for creators [Video]

Xbox One X Gears 5 Bundle Unboxing: Limited edition kit for Gears fans [Video]

3Doodler Create+ Leather Edition Review: Stylish limited run 3D Pen [Video]