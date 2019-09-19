First iPhone 11 and iPhone 11 Pro pre-orders arrive as lines form at Apple Stores

As the clock starts to turn to September 20 around the world, the first iPhone 11, iPhone 11 Pro, and Apple Watch Series 5 pre-orders have started arriving to shoppers. This also means the new devices are officially going up for sale at Apple Stores everywhere.

Eager iPhone 11 and iPhone 11 Pro users have taken to Instagram and Twitter to share new pictures of their devices. The iPhone 11 and iPhone 11 Pro are both available in new colors, so we’re eager to see how those new colors look in the real world.

If you didn’t pre-order, you can try your luck at Apple Stores and other retailers for walk-in availability. Keep in mind, however, that supply will likely be constrained for at least the next few days, especially if you’re picky about color and storage capacity.

Lines are already starting to form at Apple Stores in countries like Singapore, where the iPhone 11, iPhone 11 Pro, and Apple Watch Series 5 will go up for sale in just a few hours. We expect this to continue as time progresses at Apple Stores around the world.

The iPhone 11 with 64 GB of storage starts at $699 and is available in six colors, including white, black, green, yellow, purple, and (PRODUCT)RED.

Meanwhile, the iPhone 11 Pro starts at $999 for 64 GB of storage and the iPhone 11 Pro Max starts at $1,099. The iPhone 11 Pro and iPhone 11 Pro Max are available in four colors: space gray, silver, gold, and an all-new midnight green.

Check out a handful of iPhone 11 images below, and let us know when your device arrives, or if you’re successful at a retail store, in the comments. We’ll keep updating this post with more images as they roll in.

Images about first costumers receiving iPhone 11 pro @bzamayo pic.twitter.com/4p7kbSi5ed — Jesus.ios (@iosjb23) September 19, 2019

https://t.co/aeNACbJJaZ Huge lines already forming outside the #Apple Store, 24 hrs before launch, in #Singapore. Unlike last year's staggered release. This year's release is larger than most analysts think.#iPhone11 #iPhoneLaunch pic.twitter.com/s0LLuqBzJD — Wildreamz (@Wildreamz) September 19, 2019

Así las filas para el lanzamiento del iPhone 11, iPhone 11 Pro y iPhone 11 Pro Max @Mimacmx @Josesesteaga @MrAmigoTec @AlanGeek1 pic.twitter.com/TrGTNaarJh — Aarón Sauza  (@sauzita) September 19, 2019

#iPhone11 is only out tomorrow but there is already a line at the Singapore Apple Store and it is only going to be worse as the day passes! pic.twitter.com/FYfOkh2u9C — Spencer Chong (@exynosx) September 19, 2019

