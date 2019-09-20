Reopening photos: Apple Fifth Avenue in people and products

Apple fans celebrated the grand reopening of Apple Fifth Avenue today in New York City. Alongside the launch of the iPhone 11, 11 Pro, and Apple Watch Series 5, customers lining up got a chance to meet and snap photos with Apple executives. Tim Cook, Deirdre O’Brien, Phil Schiller, and Greg Jozwiak were all in attendance.

Yesterday, we brought you an in-depth look at the design of the all-new Apple Fifth Avenue and what you can expect if you pay a visit to the famous glass cube. Today, early customers received a commemorative tote bag and postcard with an Apple Fifth Avenue logo as they descended the new spiral staircase into the store below.

Apple Fifth Avenue’s grand opening was also marked by the start of new Quick Tips Today at Apple sessions, which are 15-minute introductions to popular new iPhone 11 features. The Forum at Fifth Avenue filled up with customers learning how to take a “slofie.”

After a multi-year renovation, the day was filled with excitement as locals and visitors alike finally got the chance to experience the redesigned store. If you’re in New York, check out the “Fifth Avenue Creates” series of Today at Apple events running from September 21-29.

