Today at Apple introduces Quick Tips sessions for express learning

Apple’s program of creative events held in its retail stores around the world offers Skills, Walks, and Labs sessions highlighting the capabilities of your Apple products and offering creative inspiration. Starting September 20, Today at Apple is expanding with a new type of express session — Quick Tips.

Quick Tips sessions are just 15 minutes long and will teach customers about the latest iPhones. Apple offers a little more detail:

Customers interested in learning more about iPhone 11 can join one of Apple’s new Today at Apple sessions, Quick Tips. Quick Tips are 15-minute drop-in sessions focused on some of the most popular features of iPhone, like photography. The new Quick Tip sessions begin Friday, September 20.

Existing Today at Apple sessions are 30, 60, or 90 minutes long depending on session format and skill level. Quick Tips lower the time investment needed to pick up a new skill. Rather than event listings and advanced registration on the Today at Apple website, these sessions will likely be promoted on video walls and displays in each store.

Over the past few months, Apple has been quietly working to make Today at Apple accessible to more customers. In May, Apple Carnegie Library became the first store to regularly offer sign language interpreters for sessions. Apple has also updated its session registration system to allow anyone to sign up with just an email address. Participants previously needed to enter an Apple ID to register.

