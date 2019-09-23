Facebook acquires startup developing mind control computing technology

- Sep. 23rd 2019 5:11 pm PT

0

Facebook today announced that it is acquiring CTRL-labs, a New York-based startup developing technology that would allow humans to control computers using their brains. CNBC reports that the deal is valued at approximately $1 billion.

Ecobee HomeKit Thermostat

As part of the acquisition, CTRL-labs will join Facebook’s Reality Labs division, which is also working on developing augmented reality glasses. Facebook’s vice president of AR/VR, Andrew Bosworth, confirmed the acquisition in a post, praising the CTRL-labs technology as opening up “new creative possibilities.”

Technology like this has the potential to open up new creative possibilities and reimagine 19th century inventions in a 21st century world. This is how our interactions in VR and AR can one day look. It can change the way we connect.

Bosworth also offers a brief explanation of how the technology will work using a wristband that’s a “natural extension of movement.”

The vision for this work is a wristband that lets people control their devices as a natural extension of movement. Here’s how it’ll work: You have neurons in your spinal cord that send electrical signals to your hand muscles telling them to move in specific ways such as to click a mouse or press a button.

The wristband will decode those signals and translate them into a digital signal your device can understand, empowering you with control over your digital life. It captures your intention so you can share a photo with a friend using an imperceptible movement or just by, well, intending to.

CTRL-labs was founded in 2015 and recently secured $28 million in funding from companies including Amazon. The company was founded by Thomas Reardon and Patrick Kaifosh, the former of which spent nine years at Microsoft prior to CTRL-labs.

Facebook has detailed its efforts in brain computing before. Back in July, the company provided an update on its “hands-free communication without saying a word” technology. Research suggests, however, that this sort of technoloyg is still years away from commercial availability.

totallee clear case iphone 11

Subscribe to 9to5Mac on YouTube for more Apple news:

Guides

Facebook

Facebook

Facebook is the most popular social media service in the world with 2.32 billion monthly active users as of December 31, 2018

About the Author

Chance Miller's favorite gear

Powerbeats Pro

Powerbeats Pro

The best workout headphones.
Logitech Powered

Logitech Powered

My go-to wireless charging stand.