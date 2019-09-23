iPhone 11 Pro durability test shows improvements in back glass, more [Video]

We’ve already seen the iPhone 11 Pro be put through several different drop tests, but now JerryRigEverthing is out with his annual durability test of the new device. Here’s how well the iPhone 11 Pro was able to hold up.

During the test, JerryRigEverything notes that the stainless steel edges on the iPhone 11 Pro continue to be far more durable than aluminum, such as what’s found on the iPhone 11.

As for the new glass back with a matte finish, the iPhone 11 Pro holds up quite well. In the test, JerryRigEverything uses a razor that’s 5.5 on the Mohs scale of hardness – the glass back itself is a 6 on that scale.

Essentially, the etch surface of the iPhone 11 Pro glass is “microscopically rough.” This means the glass back itself pulls tiny chunks off of softer materials, rather than the other way around. This leaves marks on the back of the iPhone 11 Pro, but they all disappear since the marks are just leftover pieces of the other materials, rather than of the iPhone itself.

The triple camera array on the back is protected by a scratch-resistant material that is able to hold its ground against scuffs and scratches. As we saw in a separate drop test video, however, the cameras themselves aren’t immune to breaking due to drops.

How well does the display on the iPhone 11 Pro Max hold up against fire? In the JerryRigEverything test, the display could be exposed to fire for 60 seconds without any damage, other than the oleophobic coating melting away. Last but not least, as for a bend test, JerryRigEverything says there’s “no flex” when you try to bend the iPhone 11 Pro Max.

When Apple announced the iPhone 11 Pro, it touted improved durability with stronger glass and better water-resistance. It seems that in many areas, the iPhone 11 Pro lives up to those claims. Watch the full JerryRigEverything video below for all of the details.