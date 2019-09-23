A new week starts off with huge discounts on iPad Pro, alongside Apple Watch Series 4 deals, and the latest Powerbeats Pro colorways. Hit the jump for all that and more in the latest 9to5Toys Lunch Break.

Entry-level 11- and 12.9-inch iPad Pro up to $200 off

Amazon is now taking up to $200 off Apple’s 11- and 12.9-inch iPad Pro Wi-Fi models. On the entry-level configurations on each size, this is a match of the best prices we’ve seen at Amazon in both instances. Apple’s latest iPad Pro sports a new Liquid Retina edge-to-edge display with ProMotion, True Tone, and wide color. Other features include Face ID, 12MP camera, four speakers and up to 10 hours of battery life, all of which are powered by Apple’s new A12X Bionic chip. Put your savings to good use and grab the second-generation Apple Pencil. It takes your iPad Pro experience to the next level with “precision, responsiveness, and natural fluidity of a traditional writing instrument and the versatility to become so much more.”

Skip the latest Apple Watch? Save now with Series 4 deals

The Apple Watch Series 4 discounts continue to roll in as Amazon is now taking up to $105 off various GPS and Cellular models. You’ll see the final pricing reflected at checkout in some instances. Many of today’s offers are a match of our previous mention, with the biggest discounts coming in at $5 better than our post-Keynote offerings.

While Apple Watch Series 5 delivers a handful of new upgrades, there’s still plenty to like about these previous-generation deals. And those discounted prices don’t hurt either. Series 4 offers a larger watch face than its predecessor and a water-resistant casing to 164-feet. The OLED display is bright and colorful, and you can count on the usual suite of notifications from your iPhone.

Save on new Powerbeats Pro colors

Apple introduced new Powerbeats Pro colors recently but we’ve yet to see a discount until today. Rakuten is offering the latest Powerbeats Pro by Dr. Dre earbuds in Navy, Ivory, and Black for $200. Typically you would pay upwards of $250 with today’s deal being a match of our previous mention and the first time we’ve seen Ivory and Navy go on sale. Powerbeats Pro delivers the latest in audio from Apple, offering up to 24-hours of playback and a totally wireless design made for workouts. Apple’s H1 chip makes it easy to quickly pair, enjoy longer range and features like Hey Siri. Learn more in our hands-on review.

