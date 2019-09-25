9to5Mac Watch Time episode 7: Balancing work, life, and fitness with Federico Viticci

MacStories editor-in-chief Federico Viticci has just published his mega iOS 13 and iPadOS 13 review, and this week he joins Zac to discuss the project and how it affects his Apple Watch routine. The conversation ranges from sleep tracking with Apple Watch apps to managing physical and mental health through major career projects and much more.
9to5Mac Watch Time is a seasonal podcast series hosted by Zac Hall. In this series, we talk to real people about how the Apple Watch is affecting their lives.
9to5Mac Watch Time is available on Apple Podcasts, Overcast, and your favorite podcast player through RSS. Subscribe now to catch up with each episode and automatically hear new episodes as soon as they’re released every two weeks during season one.
Links discussed in this episode:
- Apple Watch Series 5
- iPhone 11 Pro and Apple Watch Series 5 Impressions: The Best of Iteration
- Have an old Apple Watch? Here’s how to use it for sleep tracking
- iOS and iPadOS 13: The MacStories Review
- watchOS 6: The MacStories Review
- watchOS 6: The BirchTree Review – BirchTree
- watchOS 6 is now available, here are the top 6 new Apple Watch features
- watchOS 6: Hands-on with the top new features for Apple Watch [Video]
- Second Life: Rethinking Myself Through Exercise, Mindfulness, and Gratitude
- Stacktrace Podcast 044: “Enjoyment is a kind of tech spec” with special guest Federico Viticci
- Raising $1,300 to donate to the Jackson County Animal Shelter in Mississippi
- Subscribe, Rate, and Review!
Follow Zac:
Follow Federico:
Follow 9to5Mac:
Listen & Subscribe:
Enjoy the podcast?
Shop Apple at Amazon to support 9to5Mac Watch Time!