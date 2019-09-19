Apple Watch has a major new software update out today that brings loads of new features to existing models. Look for the watchOS 6 update inside the Apple Watch app on the iPhone after updating to iOS 13, then head below to find the top features included in the new update.

Top new features

Loads of new watch faces — Meridian, Modular Compact, Solar Dial, California, and Gradient work with Apple Watch Series 4 and later. Nike versions of Series 4 and later include new Nike faces as well. Apple Watch Series 1 and later include new versions of Numerals faces.

— Meridian, Modular Compact, Solar Dial, California, and Gradient work with Apple Watch Series 4 and later. Nike versions of Series 4 and later include new Nike faces as well. Apple Watch Series 1 and later include new versions of Numerals faces. New built-in apps — Apple Watch has now its own built-in App Store for discovering and downloading new watch apps. There’s also a new built-in calculator app with tipping features, Voice Memos for recording audio and syncing to iCloud, and Audiobooks for streaming and syncing audiobooks from Apple Books. You can also optionally delete most built-in apps for the first time.

— Apple Watch has now its own built-in App Store for discovering and downloading new watch apps. There’s also a new built-in calculator app with tipping features, Voice Memos for recording audio and syncing to iCloud, and Audiobooks for streaming and syncing audiobooks from Apple Books. You can also optionally delete most built-in apps for the first time. New health apps — watchOS 6 introduces two new health apps: Cycle Tracking for logging menstrual cycles and viewing fertile windows for reproductive health, and Noise app for detecting decibel levels above recommended volumes.

New Siri features — Siri on Apple Watch can now show web results for search queries using voice (a useful feature when away from iPhone). Siri can also now locate family and friends using the updated Find People app (which replaces Find Friends).

— Siri on Apple Watch can now show web results for search queries using voice (a useful feature when away from iPhone). Siri can also now locate family and friends using the updated Find People app (which replaces Find Friends). Radio streaming — Coming later this month, Apple Watch will be able to stream live radio from iHeartRadio, Radio.com, and TuneIn stations directly over the Internet

— Coming later this month, Apple Watch will be able to stream live radio from iHeartRadio, Radio.com, and TuneIn stations directly over the Internet Activity Trends — Track health and fitness with your Apple Watch? Check the Activity app on the iPhone in iOS 13 for a look at Trends. Here’s how it works:

At a glance, the tab shows whether the trends are up or down for key metrics such as active calories, exercise minutes, walking pace and others. If the last 90 days of activity shows a downward trend relative to the last 365 days, the Activity app offers coaching to help the user get back on track.

Availability

watchOS 6 is available for Apple Watch Series 3 and Apple Watch Series 4 starting today. Apple Watch Series 5 comes with watchOS 6 already installed. The new software update will come to Apple Watch Series 1 and Apple Watch Series 2 later this year.

You can find a full breakdown of Apple Watch feature support here.

