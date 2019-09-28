Totallee launches a premium leather case for $39 for iPhone 11, 11 Pro, and 11 Pro Max

Totallee has been known for making thin and minimalistic iPhone cases since 2013. All of its cases are slim and branding-free (!!!). Now, the company has taken this concept and applied it to a luxury leather case. The premium leather case is built to last and offers durable protection while still offering everything you love about totallee’s popular thin cases.

The case is now available for iPhone 11, 11 Pro, 11 Pro Max for only $39. If you like Apple’s leather case, you’re going to love this one, available at $10 less and completely branding-free for a more minimalistic look.

Sophisticated Protection

On the inside, a soft inner fabric lining prevents scratches and acts as a cushion if you drop your device.

The bottom cutout gives you easy access to speakers and the charging port, while still covering and protecting the corners. The case is thick enough to just extend past the protruding cameras keeping them safe when you put down your phone. If you happen to place your phone face down, you’re still safe, thanks to a lip that extends beyond the screen to protect your display. If you want still more protection for your screen, this case pairs perfectly with totallee’s edge-to-edge screen protector that goes on almost invisible and feels just like a second screen. By buying the leather case and the screen protector you also qualify for free shipping.

Subtle, dark metal buttons cover the actual buttons of the iPhone. This helps protect the phone further and helps maintain ideal tactile feedback when pressing the buttons.

Built to Last

One of our favorite features is something not visible right away. Because this case is made with genuine leather, it will develop a nice patina over time and look even better with age. With use the leather breaks in nicely making it extremely comfortable to hold in your hand as well. This is a well-crafted case that is built to last and designed for you to enjoy for as long as you use your phone. Totallee stands behind the quality of its product and backs up all cases with a 2-year warranty.

This case is available in black leather for the iPhone 11, iPhone 11 Pro, and iPhone 11 Pro Max for $39. Totallee also offers leather cases for older models.

More Options

If a leather case is not your style or if you’re looking for a thinner alternative, you may also check out totallee’s signature super thin cases. They offer three styles: the leather case, a completely clear case, and super thin case that measures only 0.02”.