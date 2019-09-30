Twitter is rolling out its abuse filter for Direct Messages to everyone on iOS

After testing out its new abuse and spam filter for Direct Messages for the past two months, Twitter is now rolling out the new feature to all users. The social network will now filter suspect, offensive, and inappropriate messages in a more efficient way starting today.

Users will see a new option in the Message Requests menu that handles Direct Messages sent by unknown people. These filtered messages will be hidden by default, and from there it’s possible to read them. The follow alert will appear on the Twitter app for iOS, Android and the on the web version when there’s a filtered message available.

We tested, and turns out filters help you cut through the noise to find gems. Who knew. So we’re rolling out this filter to everyone on iOS, Android, and web! — Twitter Support (@TwitterSupport) September 30, 2019

This will surely be useful for people who don’t like to restrict their Direct Messages to their followers only. The new feature should also be helpful in preventing women from receiving abusive DMs. A #WomenBoycottTwitter campaign in 2017 saw the social network roll out a number of new measures designed to tackle the problem.

Twitter has taken several steps to avoid such controversies. Recently, the social networking has also released an option that allows to Hide Replies in conversations. That feature, however, is only available in the United States and Canada for now.