Listen to a recap of the top stories of the day from 9to5Mac. 9to5Mac Daily is available on iTunes and Apple’s Podcasts app, Stitcher, TuneIn, Google Play, or through our dedicated RSS feed for Overcast and other podcast players.
Sponsored by Bear: Try the beautiful and flexible Bear writing app for Mac, iPhone, and iPad now.
Ecobee HomeKit Thermostat
New episodes of 9to5Mac Daily are recorded every weekday. Subscribe to our podcast in iTunes/Apple Podcast or your favorite podcast player to guarantee new episodes are delivered as soon as they’re available.
Stories discussed in this episode:
- iPhone 11 and iPhone 11 Pro adding Deep Fusion camera feature with upcoming iOS 13 beta
- Apple messaging and phone apps won’t be Siri’s go-to choice
- Apple Watch Series 5 battery life struggling to last all day for some users
- Microsoft says new Surface 3x more powerful than MacBook Air
- Apple October event rumors: Apple Tag, MacBook Pro, more
Enjoy the podcast?:
Shop Apple at Amazon to support 9to5Mac Daily!
Follow Chance:
Listen & Subscribe:
Share your thoughts!
Drop us a line at happyhour@9to5mac.com. You can also rate us in Apple Podcasts or recommend us in Overcast to help more people discover the show!