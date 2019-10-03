John Hancock now lets life insurance customers earn an Apple Watch Series 5 for $25

John Hancock was one of the first insurers to offer discounted Apple Watch models to life insurance customers. Today, the company announced that it is expanding its Apple Watch program to include the new Apple Watch Series 5.

John Hancock says that starting this fall, Vitality life insurance customers will be able to earn an Apple Watch for just $25 “simply by being more active.”

Through the John Hancock Vitality Apple Watch program, customers can get the 40mm Apple Watch Series 5 for an initial fee of $25 plus tax. Customers can also customize their Apple Watch with cellular or the 44mm size for a one-time fee.

Once you get your Apple Watch, you can earn points towards your monthly payments by meeting your monthly physical activity targets. What exactly your monthly physical goals are will vary based on your fitness level, but the goal is to earn enough points to fully fund your Apple Watch payment each month:

Whether they like to walk, run, bike or swim, it’s easy for participants to share their activities and earn points that go toward monthly payments for their watch over a two-year period. John Hancock Vitality members are able to fully fund their watch by meeting monthly physical activity targets.

In a survey of Vitality program members, some 84 percent of respondents said they are “motivated to exercise by their Apple Watch,” while 90 percent said they wear their Apple Watch seven days per week.

John Hancock CEO Brooks Tingle said in a statement that the Apple Watch has been an “extremely popular and effective” part of the Vitality program:

“The Apple Watch has been an extremely popular and effective component of our program as customers who use it report increased motivation and physical activity, the bottom line in what we’re trying to do with our insurance. Healthier lives are not only good for our customers and their families, but good for our business and society as a whole.”

John Hancock customers can learn more about the Vitality program and how to integrate the Apple Watch on the program’s website.

