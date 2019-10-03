BBEdit 13 now available with Dark Mode, macOS Catalina support, and much more

Bare Bones Software has released a major update to BBEdit, its incredibly powerful and popular text editor. BBEdit 13 adds over 100 new features, including new grep (regular expansions) capabilities, Dark Mode support, and much more.

Ecobee HomeKit Thermostat

Some of the biggest changes in BBEdit relate to grep patterns or regular expression search patterns:

Using the technology introduced in the “Live Search” command, BBEdit 13 now brings “live” display of both literal and regular expression matching while entering a search string in the Find window. This new feature allows for a quick visual preview of the potential effects of a search or replace operation. In addition, BBEdit 13 adds support for multiple selection and editing via three new commands to select Live Search results, matches for the currently selected text, or the current search string in the Find window. Once selected, editing one instance changes them all. BBEdit 13 introduces a new “Apply Transform” command, which provides a powerful, immediate means to apply any single text transformation to multiple files and folders.

Here’s how Bare Bones software describes the new Pattern Playground feature for grep patterns:

The “Pattern Playground” window provides an interactive interface for experimenting with the behavior of Grep patterns (regular expressions). This makes the process of creating complicated patterns much less trial-and-error, since you can see exactly what will match, and how, before committing to any irreversible actions.

There’s also a new Grep Cheat Sheet, which appears as a popup window and provides common Grep pattern idioms and descriptions.

BBEdit 13 adds new appearance settings and integrates with Dark Mode in macOS. The app is also ready for macOS Catalina:

“Use system appearance”: follow the setting in the “General” system preferences. If you are using “Automatic” on macOS Catalina, the application will change accordingly.

“Light”: uses the Light appearance, even if the General system preference is set to Dark (or the system has been set to dark mode automatically).

“Dark”: uses the Dark appearance, even if the General system preference is set to Light (or the system has been set to light mode automatically).

BBEdit 13 is available now for $50. If you used BBEdit 12, you can upgrade for $30, and if you used older versions you can upgrade for $40. If you subscribe to the app via the Mac App Store, you get all BBEdit 13 features immediately at no extra cost.

Last but not least, if you bought BBEdit on or after May 1st, 2019, you are eligible for a free upgrade to BBEdit 13. This is the first paid upgrade to the app in several years, and Bare Bones Software is working to make sure it is as seamless and smooth as possible for all users.

Read the full changelog for BBEdit 13 here.

Subscribe to 9to5Mac on YouTube for more Apple news: