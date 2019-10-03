Hands on with new iOS 13.2 beta 1 changes and features [Video]

iOS 13.2 and iPadOS 13.2 beta 1, which were released yesterday for the iPhone and iPad, feature many new changes and features. Included with the update is the new Deep Fusion camera feature for iPhone 11, the return of the “Announce Messages with Siri” feature found in earlier betas, New AirPlay and Handoff settings, and new Music app listening history. Watch our hands-on video walkthrough for a brief look at new iOS 13.2 beta 1 changes and features.

Synology RT2600ac: The AirPort Extreme replacement.

iOS 13.2 changes and features list

New “Deep Fusion” Camera feature

New noise-cancelling AirPods leak

Announce Messages with Siri

iPadOS: new consolidated Home Screen & Dock settings panel

iPadOS: Close multitasking app windows with a swipe

New Haptic Touch shortcut in TV app

New AirPlay & Handoff Settings

Automatically AirPlay to TVs

Transfer to HomePod

HomeKit: show items with multiple sensors as separate tiles

New RESEARCH Privacy panel

New exit animation for Volume HUD

Video walkthrough: iOS 13.2 changes and features

Subscribe to 9to5Mac on YouTube for more videos

iPhone glyph removed from expanded Control Center volume slider

Smaller CC volume glyph

Updated Share and Shuffle buttons in Music app

Music app listening history

New Live Photos & Perspective Zoom labels in Wallpaper settings

New Apple Pencil Settings glyph

App icon spacing changes

Deep Fusion

It might be challenging to tell the differences between a Deep Fusion-enabled photo and a regular photo given all the compression on this image, but let me know if you can spot the difference.

The Deep Fusion-enabled photo was taken with an iPhone 11 Pro, and the regular photo was taken with an iPhone 11 Pro Max. We’ll be back with an, ahem, deeper look at Deep Fusion in the near future.

In the meantime, sound off down below in the comments with your thoughts on your favorite new iOS 13.2 changes and features.