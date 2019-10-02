Apple releasing first developer beta of iOS 13.2 today with Deep Fusion camera tech for iPhone 11

Update: iOS 13.2 developer beta 1 is now available, as well as the second developer beta of watchOS 6.1. tvOS 13.2 developer beta 1 is also now available.

Apple today has released the first developer beta of iOS 13.2. The new beta is the first to include Apple’s new Deep Fusion camera technology on the iPhone 11 and iPhone 11 Pro, as detailed yesterday.

Deep Fusion is Apple’s new camera processing technology that works in the background to improve image quality for iPhone 11 and iPhone 11 Pro users. Phil Schiller described it as “computational photography mad science” last month.

The release of the first developer beta of iOS 13.2 comes following Apple’s release of two bug fix updates for iOS 13.1. On Friday, Apple released iOS 13.1.1, while iOS 13.1.2 was released on Monday. Both updates focused on performance improvements and bug fixes for things like the Camera app, iCloud backups, and more.

Apple also released watchOS 6.0.1 yesterday, with improvements to watch faces and more. watchOS 6.1 is also in beta testing.

What’s new in iOS 13.2 beta 1?

  • New Research section in Settings

