watchOS 6.0.1 for Apple Watch brings watch face improvements, more

Following the release of iOS 13.1.2, Apple today has also released watchOS 6.0.1 to the public. watchOS 6.0.1 includes performance and security improvements, according to Apple.

Apple says watchOS 6.0.1 also resolves an issue affecting the Mickey Mouse and Minnie Mouse watch faces, which lost their ability to speak following the release of watchOS 6.1.

It’s unclear whether watchOS 6.0.1 solves the battery life issues that many Apple Watch users have been experiencing. Apple does say there are performance optimizations included in the update.

Here’s the full changelog for watchOS 6.0.1:

watchOS 6.0.1 optimizes performance, provides security updates, and contains improvements and bug fixes, including: Resolves an issue where the Mickey Mouse and Minnie Mouse watch face does not speak time

Addresses an issue where the calendar complication may not display events

Fixes a bug that could result in a loss of display calibration data

Apple is also currently beta testing watchOS 6.1, but it’s unclear when that might be released to the public.

