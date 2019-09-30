watchOS 6.0.1 for Apple Watch brings watch face improvements, more

- Sep. 30th 2019 10:10 am PT

0

Following the release of iOS 13.1.2, Apple today has also released watchOS 6.0.1 to the public. watchOS 6.0.1 includes performance and security improvements, according to Apple.

Ecobee HomeKit Thermostat

Apple says watchOS 6.0.1 also resolves an issue affecting the Mickey Mouse and Minnie Mouse watch faces, which lost their ability to speak following the release of watchOS 6.1.

It’s unclear whether watchOS 6.0.1 solves the battery life issues that many Apple Watch users have been experiencing. Apple does say there are performance optimizations included in the update.

Here’s the full changelog for watchOS 6.0.1:

watchOS 6.0.1 optimizes performance, provides security updates, and contains improvements and bug fixes, including:

  • Resolves an issue where the Mickey Mouse and Minnie Mouse watch face does not speak time
  • Addresses an issue where the calendar complication may not display events
  • Fixes a bug that could result in a loss of display calibration data

Apple is also currently beta testing watchOS 6.1, but it’s unclear when that might be released to the public.

More on Apple software: 

Spike slack competitor

Subscribe to 9to5Mac on YouTube for more Apple news:

Guides

Apple Watch

Apple Watch

Apple Watch is Apple's wearable is designed to help you stay active, motivated, and connected. It runs watchOS, and it comes in 40mm and 44mm size options.
watchOS 6

watchOS 6

watchOS 6 is coming in the fall of 2019 to Apple Watch. It's currently in developer beta.

About the Author

Chance Miller's favorite gear

Powerbeats Pro

Powerbeats Pro

The best workout headphones.
Logitech Powered

Logitech Powered

My go-to wireless charging stand.