Apple releases first developer beta of watchOS 6.1 today

- Sep. 23rd 2019 10:00 am PT

0

Update: Apple has also released macOS Catalina beta 9 to developers.

Apple today has released the first developer beta of watchOS 6.1 to testers. This comes after the release of watchOS 6 to the public last week for Apple Watch Series 3 and Apple Watch Series 4.

Ecobee HomeKit Thermostat

Apple tomorrow will release iPadOS and iOS 13.1 to the public, but we don’t yet have a release date for watchOS 6.1. We’re also still waiting on watchOS 6 for the Series 1 and Series 2 and macOS Catalina, both of which are coming later this fall.

Apple notes that the watchOS 6.1 beta is missing “some of the watch faces new to watchOS 6.”

We’ll update this post with any changes and features we find in watchOS 6.1. Have you spotted any major changes? Let us know down in the comments or on Twitter, @9to5Mac.

More on Apple software: 

totallee clear case iphone 11

Subscribe to 9to5Mac on YouTube for more Apple news:

Guides

watchOS 6

watchOS 6

watchOS 6 is coming in the fall of 2019 to Apple Watch. It's currently in developer beta.

About the Author

Chance Miller's favorite gear

Powerbeats Pro

Powerbeats Pro

The best workout headphones.
Logitech Powered

Logitech Powered

My go-to wireless charging stand.