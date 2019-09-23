Apple releases first developer beta of watchOS 6.1 today

Update: Apple has also released macOS Catalina beta 9 to developers.
Apple today has released the first developer beta of watchOS 6.1 to testers. This comes after the release of watchOS 6 to the public last week for Apple Watch Series 3 and Apple Watch Series 4.
Ecobee HomeKit Thermostat
Apple tomorrow will release iPadOS and iOS 13.1 to the public, but we don’t yet have a release date for watchOS 6.1. We’re also still waiting on watchOS 6 for the Series 1 and Series 2 and macOS Catalina, both of which are coming later this fall.
Apple notes that the watchOS 6.1 beta is missing “some of the watch faces new to watchOS 6.”
We’ll update this post with any changes and features we find in watchOS 6.1. Have you spotted any major changes? Let us know down in the comments or on Twitter, @9to5Mac.
More on Apple software:
- iOS 13 is now available, these are the 13 best features
- How to delete apps on iOS 13 for iPhone and iPad
- iOS 13.1 and iPadOS launching September 24, tvOS 13 at end of month
- watchOS 6: Hands-on with the top new features for Apple Watch [Video]
- iOS 13: Hands-on with the top new features and changes for iPhone [Video]
Subscribe to 9to5Mac on YouTube for more Apple news: