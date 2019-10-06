Instagram testing support for Group Stories after similar feature was dropped from Facebook

Facebook rolled out Group Stories earlier this year, only to subsequently shut the feature down last month. Now, the company appears to be taking the feature to Instagram instead, according to evidence found by Jane Manchun Wong.

What this means is that when you create a story on Instagram, there would be a new option for “share to Group Story.” If you did that, the story would only be visible to members of that group message thread. Essentially, think of it as stories for an even more refined group of followers than Instagram’s Close Friends feature (via Engadget).

Group Story could be useful if you had a group of friends all attending the same event. It would allow you to aggregate your stories to one place. Furthermore, if you had a group dedicated to a certain topic, such as a specific football team, you could post content about that team to your Group Story instead of your public story.

As with all features that Instagram tests, it’s possible that Group Stories may not roll out to the end user. Given that the feature was added and subsequently removed from the main Facebook app, it seems as if the company thinks it might have more success in Instagram where stories are also more popular.

Instagram is testing Group Story pic.twitter.com/zNKaV19kYA — Jane Manchun Wong (@wongmjane) October 5, 2019

