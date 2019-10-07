Hulu for iOS adds support for offline viewing, but with some limitations

Hulu for iOS and iPadOS is adding support for offline downloads, bringing it up to par with Netflix and Amazon Prime Video. The feature is rolling out today to Hulu subscribers, but there are a few caveats worth noting.

In a press release, Hulu explains that support for offline downloading is available only to subscribers of the ad-free Hulu plan. This means that users of the ad-supported tier will not be able to download shows and movies offline.

Furthermore, once you download a title, you’ll have 30 days to watch it before it expires. After you start watching something, you have two days to finish it before it expires, but so long as it is still available on Hulu, you can renew the download:

Viewers can download up to 25 titles across 5 different devices and will have up to 30 days to watch their downloaded content. For watched content, the download will expire two days after starting playback. After downloaded content expires, viewers can renew an expired download when online, if that content is still available on Hulu.

Not everything on Hulu is eligible for offline downloads, as is also the case on Netflix and Amazon Prime Video. If something can be downloaded, you’ll see a download icon on the details page.

Hulu for iPhone and iPad is available as a free download on the App Store. The ad-free tier that supports offline viewing runs $11.99 per month. The feature is currently available only on iOS, but Hulu says it will come to Android users soon.

