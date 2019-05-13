Apple TV Channels is now live for all users running iOS 12.3. One of the new updates includes the ability to download HBO content for offline viewing with the updated TV app on iPhone and iPad. Read on below for how to get going with

iOS 12.3 arrived today and with it comes the new TV app and Apple TV Channels. Notably, the HBO subscription through Apple TV Channels allows users to download content for offline playback, something that isn’t supported with HBO Now subscriptions.

If you happen to already be an HBO Now subscriber, you’ll need to cancel that subscription and follow the steps below to sign up for HBO through Apple TV Channels to get the ability to download content for offline playback.

How to download HBO shows for offline viewing on iPhone and iPad

Update your iPhone or iPad to iOS 12.3 (Settings → General → Software Update) Open the TV app, swipe down to see “Apple TV Channels” Tap “Try It Free” on the HBO promotion as shown below After confirming the subscription, swipe down from the landing page of the show you’d like to download Tap the cloud icon with the down arrow next to the episode you’d like to save for offline viewing Tap on the Library tab at the bottom of the app then Downloads to see your saved content

Here’s how the process looks:

Note: It is possible to subscribe to HBO Now through the TV app, so make sure your screen looks exactly like the screenshots below:

HBO offers a free one-week trial with its Apple TV Channels subscriptions.

You can start watching HBO content as soon as you confirm your subscription but slide down from the main screen of a show you’d like to download episodes for as shown below.

You can slide left and right to view episodes and seasons, then tap the cloud icon with the down arrow to download content for offline playback.

Tap the Library tab to see all of your downloaded content. Read more about the new Apple TV app on Apple’s landing page for the app.

