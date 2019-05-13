Apple releases iOS 12.3 & tvOS 12.3 with new TV app, watchOS 5.2.1 & macOS 10.14.5 also now available

Have you been waiting for the public release of iOS 12.3? If so, today is your day. Apple has released iOS 12.3 to everyone after six developer betas. Read on for a roundup of all the new features you’ll get with iOS 12.3.

In addition to iOS 12.3, Apple today is also releasing watchOS 5.2.1, macOS Mojave 10.14.5, and tvOS 12.3. The third-generation Apple TV 3 is also getting a new 7.3 software version.

Headlining today’s releases is the new TV application on iOS 12.3, tvOS 12.3, and Apple TV Software 7.3. The new TV app includes Apple TV Channels, a feature that simplifies streaming video subscription services by bringing them all into a single app. The billing is handled by Apple, and all of the content is hosted by Apple and viewed in the TV application itself.

At launch, Apple TV Channels supports the likes of HBO, Showtime, Stars, Cinemax, Epix, Smithsonian, Acorn TV, and more. As time progresses, we can expect more services to be added. Most of the services include free trial periods, as well. HBO specifically is unique because it includes support for downloading content offline.

Other changes in the new TV application include a refreshed interface with a focus on curation and personalized recommendations, as well as a new dedicated Kids section with handpicked content safe for viewers of all ages.

iOS 12.3 also features bug fixes and improvements for Apple News+, Apple Music, Apple TV Remote, AirPlay 2, CarPlay, and more. In conjunction with today’s update, Samsung has also debuted the TV application and AirPlay 2 support on compatible smart televisions.

In addition to iOS 12.3 and the Apple TV updates, Apple today is also releasing watchOS 5.2.1. That update will further expand the ECG and irregular heart beat notifications of Apple Watch to Poland, Slovakia, Czech Republic, Croatia, and Iceland.

Apple has also released HomePod OS 12.3 today, which includes support for joining “some types of enterprise networks that require unique credentials.”

Lastly, Apple is releasing macOS 10.14.5, which focuses primarily on bug fixes and performance improvements. The Mac won’t gain its own TV application until later this year with macOS 10.15.

With these releases now out in the open, attention will now shift to iOS 13, watchOS 6, tvOS 13, and macOS 10.15. Apple will officially unveil each of those updates at WWDC in just a few weeks.

