Apple TV app and AirPlay 2 debut on Samsung Smart TVs alongside iOS 12.3 and tvOS 12.3 release

The all-new Apple TV app is now available for Samsung Smart TVs, marking the first time the video player has been available beyond Apple’s own platforms. Samsung Smart TVs are also gaining support for Apple’s AirPlay 2 feature for wirelessly sending audio and video to the TV screen without a set-top box attached.

Both new features are available through a firmware update on newer Samsung Smart TVs. The company says all 2019 smart TVs and select 2018 models will receive the firmware update. Apple’s HomeKit accessories guide points to these models for AirPlay 2 support:

Samsung FHD/HD 4, 5 Series (2018)

Samsung QLED 4K Q6, Q7, Q8, Q9 Series (2018 & 2019)

Samsung QLED 8K Q9 Series (2019)

Samsung The Frame Series (2018 & 2019)

Samsung The Serif Series (2019)

Samsung UHD 6, 7, 8 Series (2018 & 2019)

Samsung says the new Apple TV app will be available in over 100 countries while AirPlay 2 support is offered in 176 countries.

The new Apple TV app includes support for viewing, renting, and buying movies and viewing and buying TV shows purchased through the iTunes Store. The Apple TV app on Samsung Smart TVs also supports buying subscriptions to services through the new Apple TV Channels feature, including access to Showtime, HBO, and other streaming services.

Later this fall, the new Apple TV app will provide access to Apple TV+, the new streaming entertainment service previewed at Apple’s March 25th event.

Samsung also says the new Apple TV app works “seamlessly with Samsung’s Smart TV Services, such as Universal Guide, Bixby and Search, to create a consistent experience across Samsung’s platform.”

Apple’s redesigned and enhanced TV app also launches today on iPhone and iPad with iOS 12.3. Apple TV HD and Apple TV 4K hardware gains the new TV app with the tvOS 12.3 software update, and the third-gen Apple TV gains the new TV app with Apple TV Software Update 7.3, a rare update to the set-top box no longer sold by Apple. Later this fall, Apple will release the new TV app for the Mac as well.

Samsung first announced pending support for AirPlay 2 and the iTunes Movies and TV Shows app (now rebranded and updated as the Apple TV app) back in January as part of CES 2019. Other Smart TV makers are gaining AirPlay 2 support including Sony, LG, and Vizio, but Samsung is the first partner to support the Apple TV app (although other brands include special Home app features not supported by Samsung).

