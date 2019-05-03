Want to make your password management more seamless and less time-consuming? Read on for how to use password AutoFill on Mac.

macOS and iOS have a great feature called AutoFill, which as the name implies automatically enters your passwords (and other info) for websites and supported apps.

How to use password AutoFill on Mac

Open Safari on your Mac Click Safari in the menubar (top left corner) and choose Preferences… Click on the AutoFill tab at the top Make sure the box next to User names and passwords is checked Click Edit to add new passwords or edit existing ones

Here’s how these steps look:

Next make sure you’re on the AutoFill tab and check the box next to User names and passwords as shown below.

Follow along with our guide for more details on managing your AutoFill passwords in Safari. And if you don’t use it already, turning on iCloud Keychain (System Preferences → iCloud → Keychain) will sync your passwords across all your Apple devices.

Read more about iCloud Keychain on Apple’s support document here.

