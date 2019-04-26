Need to power off your iPad Pro, but aren’t sure where the power button is? Read on for how to turn off your iPad Pro in two easy steps.

As you may have noticed, pressing and holding the Top button (previously called Sleep/Wake button) on a 2018 iPad Pro activates Siri. So there’s one extra step to getting your iPad to power down.

Also, if your Top button is broken, there’s also the option to turn off your iPad (and iPhone) via software in settings.

Where is the power button on iPad Pro?

Look from the oblong button on top of your iPad Pro (near the rear camera) Press the Top button down at the same time as the volume up or down button Release the buttons when you see the power off screen Swipe the power slider to turn your iPad off

On any iPad with a Home button, you can just press and hold the Top button to get the power off screen.

Read more about the buttons and switches on iPhone, iPad, and iPod touch on Apple’s support document here.

