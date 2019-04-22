Need to quickly change your Instagram password on iPhone? Read on below for how to do it in a few easy steps.

No matter if you want to update your Instagram password after hearing about a security breach or are just doing some routine account updates, it’s good to regularly change your passwords.

Make sure to use a unique password for each of your accounts. Making use of a password manager like 1Password or even the built-in AutoFill password manager with iOS/macOS makes the process more seamless.

How to change your Instagram password on iPhone

Open Instagram and tap your profile picture in the bottom right corner Tap the three-line icon in the top right corner, then choose Privacy and Security Toward the bottom, tap Password Enter your current password, then your new password twice, tap Save when done

Here’s how the process looks:

For more help getting the most out of your Apple devices, check out our how to guide as well as the following articles:

Check out 9to5Mac on YouTube for more Apple news: