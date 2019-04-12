Want to temporarily or permanently turn off the passcode on your iPhone or iPad? Follow along below for a step by step guide.
There are a variety of scenarios where it might be helpful to turn off the passcode on your device. Just keep in mind that the contents of your phone will be exposed if someone else uses it or it’s lost or stolen.
One other downside, is that Apple Pay cards will be removed when you turn off your passcode. We’ll first look at changing your passcode if you know the current one, and then tackle what to do if you can’t remember your passcode.
How to turn off passcode on iPhone and iPad
- Open Settings
- Swipe down and tap Face ID & Passcode (or Touch ID & Passcode)
- Swipe down again and tap Turn Passcode Off
- Read disclaimer and tap Turn Off
Here’s how the process looks:
After entering your passcode, swipe down and look for Turn Passcode Off as shown below.
If you’re locked out of your iPhone and can’t get into Settings to make these changes, you’ll need to restore your iPhone. Read more about that on Apple’s support document here.
