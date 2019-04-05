Are you having trouble with a locked or disabled Apple ID? Read on for how to unlock your Apple ID.
For account security, Apple will automatically lock or disable an Apple ID when too many incorrect password attempts are made. Here are some of the messages you might see:
- “This Apple ID has been disabled for security reasons”
- “You can’t sign in because your account was disabled for security reasons”
- “This Apple ID has been locked for security reasons”
Follow along below for what to do next.
How to unlock a disabled Apple ID
- Head to iforgot.apple.com
- Enter your Apple ID email
- Follow along with the prompts to unlock your account
- If you’re not successful, you can call Apple support at 800-APL-CARE (800-275-2273) or chat with an Apple specialist
Keep in mind you’ll need to update your Apple ID password on your various Apple devices after changing it. Learn more about locked and disabled account on Apple’s support page here.
For more help getting the most out of your Apple devices, check out our how to guide as well as the following articles:
- How to change your Apple ID password
- How to change your Apple ID birthdate
- How to use AirPods with your Mac
- How to check the model of your AirPods and charging case
- How to fix AirPods that won’t connect to your iPhone
- Upgrade to new AirPods? Here’s how to rename the ‘AirPods #2’ default
- How to use Twitter’s automatic and black dark modes on iPhone
- How to get the most money from selling your used AirPods
- How to use PayPal for your Apple ID payment method
Check out 9to5Mac on YouTube for more Apple news: