Are you having trouble with a locked or disabled Apple ID? Read on for how to unlock your Apple ID.

For account security, Apple will automatically lock or disable an Apple ID when too many incorrect password attempts are made. Here are some of the messages you might see:

“This Apple ID has been disabled for security reasons”

“You can’t sign in because your account was disabled for security reasons”

“This Apple ID has been locked for security reasons”

Follow along below for what to do next.

How to unlock a disabled Apple ID

Head to iforgot.apple.com Enter your Apple ID email Follow along with the prompts to unlock your account If you’re not successful, you can call Apple support at 800-APL-CARE (800-275-2273) or chat with an Apple specialist

Keep in mind you’ll need to update your Apple ID password on your various Apple devices after changing it. Learn more about locked and disabled account on Apple’s support page here.

